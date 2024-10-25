Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Expands By 235.7%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

