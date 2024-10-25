Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Expands By 8,030.8%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 8,030.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
