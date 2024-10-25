Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Expands By 8,030.8%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 8,030.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF ( NASDAQ:EFAS Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.39% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

