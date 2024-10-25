Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $15.34 during trading on Friday. 152,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,710. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.