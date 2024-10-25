Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Grows By 1,104.6%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a growth of 1,104.6% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Approximately 18.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRNR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,451. The company has a market capitalization of $517,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.52. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($17.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Strength will post -16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.