Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Increases By 1,826.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 1,826.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kissei Pharmaceutical
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.