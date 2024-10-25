Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Increases By 1,826.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 1,826.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.