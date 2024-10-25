Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Grows By 257.7%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Up 12.2 %
Safe and Green Development stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,132,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,149. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.
Safe and Green Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safe and Green Development
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.