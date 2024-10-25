Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Grows By 257.7%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Up 12.2 %

Safe and Green Development stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,132,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,149. Safe and Green Development has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

