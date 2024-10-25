Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Decreases By 66.7%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.80. 2,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,276. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

