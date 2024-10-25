Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rises By 8,500.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

