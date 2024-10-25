Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Expands By 3,650.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 3,650.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of TLLTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 467,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About TILT
