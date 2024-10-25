Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Expands By 3,650.0%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 3,650.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

Shares of TLLTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 467,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

