Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Drops By 72.8%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.93.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

