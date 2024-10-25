Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 6,099 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

