Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,169.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

