Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

