Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $1.61 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $91.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

