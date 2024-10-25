Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 46,811 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

