Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 8,633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.