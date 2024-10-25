Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 10,516 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

PSP stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $254.99 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.