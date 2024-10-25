Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc., will unveil its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company is set to release this information before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Additionally, the Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. plans to host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. The press release containing this announcement has been included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.
In conclusion, as per the 8-K filing, the financial community can expect a key update on Silver Spike Investment’s performance in the third quarter on the mentioned date.
The company did not provide additional details in the filing beyond the scheduled release and conference call.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Silver Spike Investment’s 8K filing here.
About Silver Spike Investment
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Spike Investment
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?