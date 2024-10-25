Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc., will unveil its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company is set to release this information before the market opens on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Additionally, the Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. plans to host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. The press release containing this announcement has been included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

It important to note that the details provided in Item 2.02 of the filing, along with Exhibit 99.1, are being furnished and will not be considered as “filed” under any section of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such information shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly indicated otherwise.

In conclusion, as per the 8-K filing, the financial community can expect a key update on Silver Spike Investment’s performance in the third quarter on the mentioned date.

The company did not provide additional details in the filing beyond the scheduled release and conference call.

