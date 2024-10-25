Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.06.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.08 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 370.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.2% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 53,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

