SLERF (SLERF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.77 Million

SLERF (SLERF) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One SLERF token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market cap of $105.77 million and $31.21 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SLERF has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SLERF

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.20695755 USD and is up 10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $36,625,310.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

