SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 13,134,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,773,977. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.