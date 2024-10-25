South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance
South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
