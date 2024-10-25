South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $14.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

