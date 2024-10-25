South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $14.27 on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

