South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $14.27 on Friday. 451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
About South Atlantic Bancshares
