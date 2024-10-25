South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.48. 24,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on South Plains Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,838. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,903,838. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $288,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,307 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,940.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.