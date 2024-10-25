S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in S&P Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $493.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.82 and a 200-day moving average of $470.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

