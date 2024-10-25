S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $575.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.92.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.10 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

