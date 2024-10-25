SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

