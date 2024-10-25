SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPLG opened at $68.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

