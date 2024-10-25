Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.88 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

