Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $608,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,417.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 694,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,445.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.09 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.91 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

