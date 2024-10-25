Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 5,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 671.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 59,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.81 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.