Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.