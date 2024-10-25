SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $250.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 241,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 177,740 shares.The stock last traded at $175.21 and had previously closed at $190.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

