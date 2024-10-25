SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.91. Approximately 573,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 555,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16. In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$478,090.05. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

