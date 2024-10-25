StakeWise Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.52 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $112.52 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,595.27 or 0.03825464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,355 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,355.2759149.

