Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of Kinaxis Q3 Earnings

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinaxis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KXS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.11.

Shares of KXS opened at C$159.28 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 159.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total value of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,909.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Director Angel Luis Mendez bought 1,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$148.96 per share, with a total value of C$208,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,909.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,146 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

