Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$23.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE AYA opened at C$18.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.