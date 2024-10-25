Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $181.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.83 to $181.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.32.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $19.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,983. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.