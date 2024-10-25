Stifel Nicolaus Increases Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$18.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Shares of K opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

