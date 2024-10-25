StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE:CMCM opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

