Storj Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Storj has a total market cap of $191.28 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,709,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

