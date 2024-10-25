STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Up 208.3% in October

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Free Report ) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

