Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 3,050 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

