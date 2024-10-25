Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.39. The stock had a trading volume of 324,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

