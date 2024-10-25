Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.45 Million Stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 128,427 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock remained flat at $53.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

