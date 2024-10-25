Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $14.14 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,242. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

