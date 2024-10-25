Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Invests $95,000 in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 394.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 124,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.38. 175,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

