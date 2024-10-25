Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 6,079 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $91.75. 804,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

