Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 524 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $42.11. 2,591,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,457,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

