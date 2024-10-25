Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. Stride’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Stride updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,671. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

